Sahuarita has announced summer plans in the face of the pandemic:
•Fourth of July fireworks will be launched from Wrightson Ridge Park, and the park will not be open to the public. Surrounding parking lots will be available to the public.
•Weekend public swimming sessions will open at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center as early as June 6, pending the hiring of lifeguards. The facility and programs will be operated at reduced capacity and participants will need to pre-register for time slots.
•Live Music at the Lake and Tunes in the Park have been canceled for June.
•Youth summer break camp will be held at Anamax Park. Weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, begin June 8. Safety measures to be put in place include reduced program capacity, children placed in small group cohorts with staff leaders, pre-registration, limited use of shared equipment, predominate use of outdoor park space, as well as disinfection and other protocols.
•Virtual classes will continued to be offered, including new offerings such as e-gaming, in June.
•For all parks and recreational programming, please visit: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/197/Parks-Recreation