Talk about bad timing.
A small fire has closed 19th Hole Bar & Grille in Green Valley just weeks after it was reduced to takeout-only service because of coronavirus.
But owner Greg Hansen said it won’t affect Easter dinner if you planned to order from them.
The fire broke out near the back door in a pile of rags that Hansen suspects spontaneously combusted. He said surveillance video led him to that conclusion.
Green Valley Fire District firefighters were called to the restaurant in the Best Western hotel near the southeastern corner of La Canada and Esperanza at 11:46 p.m. Sunday.
A GVFD spokesman said the fire likely was put out by sprinklers; 15 firefighters responded.
Cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent an arson investigator, which is standard in these cases.
Hansen estimated there is about $10,000 in damage and said he’ll likely be closed a couple of weeks. No equipment was damaged, he said. But he said the restaurant will be a pickup point for Easter carryout, which will be prepared at Longhorn Grill in Amado, which he also owns. He said people can order by calling (520) 977-4645 or (520) 398-0700.