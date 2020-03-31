The Town of Sahuarita has closed municipal buildings to the public with the exception of the Sahuarita Police Department and Sahuarita Municipal Court. The order comes after Gov Ducey’s stay-at-home order issued Monday.
Essential services, which include residential and commercial construction, will continue in the town, and the planning and building department has instituted remote inspections to keep projects
moving. Plans and building-related documents can be dropped off during regular hours in
the Sahuarita Police Department lobby at 315 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Wastewater payments, notices of service, and other deliveries may also be dropped
off there.
Wastewater questions may be directed to 520-344-7101; general questions: 520-822-8801.
The April 27 town council meeting will be done by telephone and streamed live on YouTube. The town is vetting the best option for taking comments from the public during the meeting. Information for submitting comments during this meeting will be
published at www.sahuaritaaz.gov.