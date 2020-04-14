The state on Sunday began releasing coronavirus numbers by ZIP code, but Dr. Bob England says the message hasn’t changed: Assume that it’s everywhere.
"The numbers you see are incredibly misleading," said England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department. "There's a lot of this infection out there, and we just have to act like it's there all the time."
The numbers indicated ZIP code 85614, which includes part of Green Valley and Sahuarita, had one of the highest rates of cases in Southern Arizona. But they didn’t tell the entire story, including that the area has two nursing homes and a hospital with reported cases.
Pima County, which received an increase in calls after the numbers hit the media without context, wants people to take in the increased coronavirus data with a balanced perspective devoid of panic if numbers are high or complacency if their ZIP code is low.
England said he understands why the Arizona Department of Health Services decided to release more detailed information given the call for more transparency by the public and media. But he said the only takeaway people should get from it is to see that COVID-19 is everywhere.
"There are many ZIP codes with many cases," England said. "So if anybody out there was laboring under the suspicion that there were only a few hot spots here and there, I hope this puts that to rest."
Other than noticing it's everywhere, England said he would caution anyone from drawing any other conclusions using the data, which he said doesn't hold any useful information for him.
He said he's concerned people might overthink the ZIP code map data as well.
Aaron Pacheco, program manager with the county's Health Department, said there had been a slight increase in calls from the public since the state added ZIP codes data in their reporting, but the county hadn't seen any panic as a result.
ZIP code data
England said he wants the public to remember that testing continues to be in short supply, and that means the data is a reflection of the short supply and who gets the tests.
"So what you're seeing is mostly where people live, not necessarily where they caught it," he said. "That's largely older folks because they get sick worse and wind up in the hospital more often. And to some extent, where health care workers and first responders live who got infected themselves on the job."
In Green Valley's and Sahuarita's three principal ZIP codes – 85614, 85622 and 85629 – the state reported 43, one to five, and 17 positive COVID-19 cases, respectively, as of Tuesday.
"The thing to keep in mind is that this is absolutely everywhere, including in Green Valley, obviously," England said. "Green Valley has an awful lot of highly susceptible people."
He said susceptibility includes age as well as those with chronic conditions, and they should continue to hunker down and not venture out unless necessary.
In addition to where people live and testing accessibility, he said there had been a couple of instances where infections in long-term care facilities are driving case counts.
"Where ever there's a long-term care facility that starts getting infections, it's going to make a particular place look disproportionately high," England said. "And that's one reason that the ZIP code does nothing for us in terms of our planning. What we focus on are the places we know we have to support as best we can with PPE and testing supplies and so forth."
Those places include hospitals and long-term care facilities, he said.
"You've got both down there, so they're a priority for us whatever ZIP code they happen to be in," he said.
The Villas at Green Valley and Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have reported more than 35 cases between them. The Green Valley News reported on these cases in early April and on Sunday.
Don't panic
The increased data reporting also doesn't mean people are safer in one ZIP code compared to another.
One of England's concerns is the public might develop a false sense of security after accessing the ZIP code data on the AZDHS website.
"The thing for people in your community to know is that this is everywhere," he said. "It is pointless to think that any community is not going to have it. It is pointless to think that your grocery store might not have had an infected person in it. I guarantee almost every store in the community has had somebody through it at some point that is infected."
England said there are probably 50 or more infected people who weren't sick enough or able to get testing for every one positive case reported.
England said there's another reason why people shouldn't rely on the ZIP code data.
There are anywhere from two to 14 days for the incubation period for people to develop COVID-19 symptoms. He said the rule of thumb says about five or six days or about a week.
On top of the incubation period, people who do get sick might not get tested until several days to a week or more into the infection when they start to feel the worst, he said.
Then, there is another week spent waiting for labs to test and report a positive infection.
What does it all mean?
The data reported is likely a delayed reflection.
"So, what you're seeing in today's numbers is where the virus was spreading three weeks ago," England said.
Not over yet
England said people need to continue to practice distancing to prevent spreading COVID-19. To him, it's not just about preventing infections, but about making the whole emergency process worth the sacrifice.
"There are a lot of people who lost their jobs and small-business owners who are losing their businesses, and we're all going to pay a significant social and economic cost," England said. "We need to honor that sacrifice by following not just the letter of these orders but the spirit of them."
He said that means no cheating or getting around social distancing rules and not continuing to spread the virus.
"We have to get as much benefit out of all this sacrifice as we can possibly get to slow this thing down," England said.