Our pets can often be too curious and get into trouble by ingesting harmful substances.
Medications
Many animals can chew through bottles and even childproof containers to get to medications, especially delicious, chewable pet medications. Keep them out of your pet’s reach.
Foods
These may be eaten accidentally or fed by an owner who didn’t know they were toxic:
- Grapes, Raisins
- Onions, Garlic
- Alcohol
- Avocados
- Coffee, caffeine, chocolate
- Coconuts/coconut oil/coconut water
- Macadamia and other nuts
- Raw meats, bones
- Xylitol in items like sugar-free gum
- Yeast dough
Pest control
Many products can cause gastrointestinal upset or life-threatening issues like bleeding and organ failure.
Plants
While all can cause gastrointestinal upset, others can have more serious effects. Some plants common to our area are:
- Lilies - especially toxic to cats
- Sago palm
- Oleander
- Lantana
- Azalea
- Mexican bird of paradise
- Lily of the Valley
- Tulips and hyacinths
Gardening Products
Many fertilizers have high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Most ingestions cause mild to severe gastrointestinal symptoms, but higher amounts can cause tremors, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing and pale gums.
Knowing about toxins that may be in your home helps keep your pet safe. Lock up everything toxic and always supervise pets outside.
If you think your pet was exposed to a toxin, contact Valley Verde Veterinarians at 520-393-7387.