Sahuarita High School
The SHS cross country team attended a meet hosted by Tanque Verde High School at McDonald Park on Oct. 2.
Eliza Stowell won the meet for the girls with a time of 21:23. Sarah Cardenas finished in sixth and Delaney Watkins finished 16th. Isaac Brand finished 10th with a time of 20:24. Alexander Atencio and Diego Irogyen also competed.
The SHS cross country team has two runners out of commission due to illness and/or physical injury resulting in no SHS "team results" to report for Oct. 2.
The sports roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches.