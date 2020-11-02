My "little people" are constantly keeping me on my toes. Kindergartners are the first students on the bus for the afternoon pickup, and they arrive with lots of enthusiasm from their days activities.
Their teachers have come up with a clever way of keeping the enthusiasm under control with a little award paper called a "Bark Paw” at Copper View Elementary School. This is given out to the student who has maintained a good attitude throughout the day. The individuals who have received one of these are very excited since they get to take it home with them and show mom and dad what great students they are … at least for today.
Since the teacher only gives out a few of these each day, the students are encouraged to try and collect them. There is a reward of some sort handed out to any student who has collected 10 or more in any quarter.
On this particular day, three of the boys got on the bus waving their "Bark Paw" awards. In an attempt to have a little fun with them, I said "You better check to be sure that your name is on them because I have never received one, and I am pretty sure one of those is supposed to be mine."
Of course this created a minor panic for a few seconds, but I was then assured by all three that, yes, it was their name on the paper. All happy-faced now, they announced to me that not only was it their name on the sheet, but for two of the boys, it was the fifth one they had received this quarter. The third boy chimed in that this was his eighth.
I got really excited and told the boys how proud I was and that their parents would be very proud as well. I decided to continue the fun a little further by putting on a somewhat sad, pouty face and trembling my lip a little. I said, "I have never received one of those, but maybe school bus drivers aren't supposed to."
The little boy who had eight awards looked down and got a kind of a sad look on his face and said, "Maybe I could give you one of mine." It became somewhat difficult for me to control the emotion I felt, but I am the grown-up here and I immediately assured him I was only kidding, but how great it was for him to offer.
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his eighth year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom.”