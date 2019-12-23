What we’re watching: ‘Skywalker’ manages to mostly rise

Here we are at last.
After years of speculation, analysis and commentary, we are finally talking about Star Wars Episode IX. It’s the end of the “main” saga of the Skywalker family. J.J. Abrams, who more or less successfully brought the franchise back to life in 2015, returned to direct this final installment. All the pieces are on the board now, so what’s up to us is to answer some final questions.
First, as just a movie, how is “The Rise of Skywalker”? Pretty good, with some problems. Second, how is it as the end cap of this newest Star Wars trilogy? It also holds up well here, though not perfectly. Third, how is it as the culminating film of a chain of movies going back to 1977? I would have to say the answer is the same. This is not the perfect send-off film for the series, but it gets most of the way there.
With the Resistance mostly crushed in the previous film, hopes are at an all-time low. They catch word of a spy inside the First Order willing to smuggle out information, a mission that Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) take on. Meanwhile Rey (Daisy Ridley) is doing her best to train to fulfill her role as the last of the Jedi, under the tutelage of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).
But the news that brings them all back together is not good. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who has taken over the First Order, has found something on an uncharted world. A villainous presence from the past who is looking to exert control over the whole galaxy in a way undreamed of by the former Empire while also insisting that Rey be found immediately.
Episode VII was criticized for being too derivative and Episode VIII for having huge plot holes. Abrams mostly manages to navigate a course directly between this cinematic Scylla and Charybdis, though he can’t help but get too close to one side or another. On the one hand, there are a few things that, for lack of a better term, just happen in this movie with very little explanation. We are asked to just go along with it because … well, there are lightsaber battles to get to. On the other hand, the themes and some of the plot points of this film firmly echo “Empire Strikes Back” and definitely “Return of the Jedi.” And, of course, at some point a massive space fleet battle is planned where the Resistance has to destroy this target over here, to give others a chance to take out the bigger target over there.
In terms of pure visuals, Abrams is in fine form, especially when it comes to the looming, gloomy, almost nightmarish oppression of the First Order and its even more sinister ally. The Resistance has never looked scrappier and the sheer awe-inspiring world building that is a Star Wars film continues unabated. This is a CGI feast for those interested in such things. There is a lot of blasters going off and lightsabers being used, so if that is not your thing, you have been warned.
The cast is each handled well, though a lot of emphasis is naturally put onto Rey and Kylo Ren. Believe it or not, this is the first time all the new cast members have really been together on screen. They play well off each other and the interactions would have been welcome earlier in the series. As it is, the characters figuring each other out almost feel like it should have been included in a middle, not last, film.
As the concluding chapter, the script does try to tie up loose ends and give each an appropriate moment of glory. This send-off doesn’t feel all that complete until the very last scene, but there are some nice call-backs throughout for fans who have followed this journey over the last 40-plus years. Even some surprises about what — and who — shows up.
Disappointment is always in the eye of the beholder, but I will say for “Star Wars” fans out there to go see “The Rise of Skywalker.” It will — again, mostly — scratch your itch. For casual fans or people who couldn’t care less, this is an active, jumbled science fiction story that might not make the most sense. You might enjoy it, even have a good laugh at points. It’s up to you now to decide what to do. But may the Force be with you.
