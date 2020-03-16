5 Things to Do

SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy music by the Valley Voices, plus light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on March 20 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Case Verde. 520-625-1150.
STARGAZING
Enjoy an evening presentation by Whipple Observatory at 6 p.m. then stargazing from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Sonora Astronomical Society on March 20 at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5372 I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.
MUSIC
Take part in an incredible family experience when The Benson Family Singers from Minnesota perform a mix of barbershop, bluegrass and gospel music on March 20 at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church, 1393 W. Twin Buttes Road. 520-648-6781.
DANCE
Learn authentic Latin dance moves & enjoy Cuban foods and drinks at Hot Havana Nights, on March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
CONCERT
Traditional bluegrass & old-time music is on tap when Golden Shoals performs at the Ted Ramirez Concert series on March 22 at 2 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St., Tubac. Tickets: 520-398-2252.