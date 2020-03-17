TAKING MUSIC OUT OF DOORS: Continental School eyes outside instruments

Continental School is getting a new classroom.
It won’t have walls, isn’t driven by rising enrollment, nor will it cost as much as a traditional structure. But it’ll be just as effective at helping instill key lessons in class and at recess, as sessions will meet in the great outdoors.
If plans go accordingly and school music supporters can raise the funds to equip it, the new space will be outfitted with instruments sturdy enough to withstand decades of kid-pounding, and all else a desert climate can dish.
Where they’ll be installed isn’t known yet, but there are several possibilities, said Continental music teacher Joe Ferguson, who’s spearheading the effort. One is near other learning centers on the preschool playground; another is a defunct, mid-campus playfield, although that may be reserved for indoor classrooms when the need arises. Instruments will be in separate locations for different age groups, accessible before school and during lunch break.
Ferguson envisions firmly grounded instruments made of metal with colorful, weatherproof finishes for use in recess play or in organized instruction by teachers and combined with other activities such as math, puzzles, drama and art. They’ll serve all students and grades, preschool through eight, regardless of musical ability. Considering how kids and noise go together, these should be quite a hit.
Commercial instruments with whimsical names like whale drums, chimasaurs and fungiphones are being considered for the project.
To Ferguson’s knowledge, there aren’t any other outdoor instruments in the area, although they’re not unheard of. They can be found worldwide in gardens, senior facilities, public libraries, children’s museums, adventure farms, hospitals, daycares and cruise ships. Sahuarita’s Anamax Park has a modest outdoor sensory playground as part of its recreation center to inspire mental activity in addition to jungle gyms, town parks director Nanette Smejkal said.
It came about before she joined the town staff, but she said she’s seen other playgrounds with outdoor instruments, “some very elaborate, which try to stimulate all aptitudes and development.”
Music on playgrounds
Jim Doble of Maine has been crafting whale drums from old water heater and propane tanks in his backyard for 35 years. About a year in, he proposed adding a musical playground to a nearby art festival and organizers went for it. Every year, he added more whale drums, log xylophones and “other sculptural noisy stuff” which became so popular, he developed a line of playground instruments marketed via a website. Soon they outsold the smaller mallet percussion instruments he’d previously offered.
He figures he’s made close to 1,000 to date, and while others have copied his design, he believes his whale drums are the only ones made from repurposed materials.
“At the time, only one other person I know of (was) doing musical stuff for playgrounds. Concurrently there started being a big demand for more creative elements in playgrounds” including music.
They help even non-music students, teaching them about sounds, organizing sounds, intentional organization and disorganization of sounds and absence of sound, Ferguson said.
A four-phase proposal he submitted to Continental district leadership was recently approved; now fundraising is underway. Estimates for the phases vary from $4,000 to $20,000, with metal sculptures roughly $8,000. Ferguson expects the equipment will last 20-plus years.
Parents, students and outside supporters have gathered enough for phase one, and Ferguson is hopeful other donations and tax credits will raise enough for more.
In addition to strong family involvement, community members advocate for the school’s music activities, donate instruments and give volunteer hours, Ferguson noted.
“The community gives us a ton of support (and) the music department is prudent with its budget,” he said. “Really, it’s the community that lets us have this (success).”
Promoting creative learning
Establishing outdoor learning areas may produce some budding virtuosos, but more than encouraging fine musicians, the idea is to get kids experimenting with sounds, what makes them, and what makes which sounds.
The youngest students (phase one) will focus on center-based instruction, then evolve through grade five (phase two), into mixing sounds and tunes with plays, art projects and other activities. Early lessons are primarily sound play, but gross motor skills, problem-solving and cognitive standards also figure, all of which help meet curriculum goals, Ferguson said.
Focus for older students yet (phase three) will be on instruments resembling xylophones, using a diatonic scale with music they can read and play. Phase four involves the placement of musical sculptures around campus for use by anyone in that general area.
Continental School District board president Andrew McGibbon gives outdoor instrument efforts a bravo.
“What an outstanding way to introduce kids to the world of music and creative learning,” he said. “One of my favorite memories of Continental as a student myself was music and band and how much fun it was to create music with your classmates. Those fun memories are priceless and we just might create a few of those positive experiences here as well especially to some of those that might not normally have any musical background.”