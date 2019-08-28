Do you realize that 80 percent of your children’s success in school is just “showing up”? Your children need to be in school to learn foundational skills— skills they need to build their learning on.
Children who do not learn the building blocks and basic skills in the early grades must work harder to even survive as they progress through the grades. (powerschool.com) Absences, excused or unexcused, add up to cause academic trouble. Students with good attendance in kindergarten and first grade could read at grade level even after third grade if they were in school.
You as a parent help your children know the value of education by being interested in learning yourself. If you are sending your children to school to learn, you need to realize their being in school is important to their learning. Your and their attitudes toward learning in school need to begin even in pre-school and kindergarten.
If you make the decision to send your children to school, any school, their attendance is so important that if they miss even one day for other than serious reasons — like sickness with a temperature greater than 101 degrees, vomiting, diarrhea, a hacking cough, a toothache or a chronic illness like asthma, diabetes, allergies or seizures — they miss developing skills. You, your children’s educators and school nurse work together to help your children through these health problems. Teachers find ways to help your children make up for lost time and understanding, but it takes their time away from the other children.
If you need help to keep your children in school, ask for it. The school nurse and your children’s teachers want your children to be in school and will do whatever you need to help them be there. Although it seems drastic, maybe even calling or texting you at 6:30 in the morning to get your kids up and ready for school. Some schools even send home “healthy kits” with ideas for preventing your children from getting sick so they do not miss school.
Some other ideas are to make sure your children get a good night’s sleep and have their school necessities ready the night before. You might have a calendar on which your children mark their attendance or days in school. They might think that missing a day or two here and there will not cause trouble, but these days add up to cause serious absenteeism.
Schedule dental and medical appointments before or after school if possible. Share with your health professionals your attitude about necessary school attendance and its importance to your children’s learning. Schedule extended trips and vacations during school breaks.
If your children do not want to go to school, talk with them about the reasons. Are they having struggles like bullying, fear of failure, or actual physical harm?
Your partnership with your children and their teachers is vitally important to help your children have a happy, healthy learning experience in our schools, but your children must show up!
ATTEND TODAY. ACHIEVE TOMORROW.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com