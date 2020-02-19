Have you or your children ever seen a real cowboy? Have you or your children ever been on a real ranch or ridden a horse? Have you or your children ever heard of Pecos Bill?
Sahuarita Unified School District gives time off for Rodeo Days. A rodeo parade and rodeo performances are held in Tucson during these days. Children with their families are given the time to attend any or all of these festivities.
Rodeo traditionally was where cowboys showed their skills — riding a horse, roping calves and steers, even trying to tame a bunking bronco. Cowboys needed these skills to gather cattle for various purposes, such as moving them to new pastures or separating the cattle that were owned by different ranchers. Each ranch or rancher had their own brand and the cowboys recognized the cattle by their brands.
Rodeo now gives you and your children the opportunity to discover all kinds of things western. Children love to dress up with jeans, boots and hats. They like to pretend. Join them in dressing western during this time.
Perhaps you can encourage your children to learn cowboy “talk” — Adam’s Ale (water), a lick and a promise (do haphazardly), or ace-high (first class, respected). There is much more on the website thechiefstoryteller.com/2018/12/05/fun-with-words-cowboy-slang/ where your children can learn to talk like a cowboy, and even write stories or poems using “cowboy talk.” They might even make up their own “brands."
The website brandongaille.com/101-funny-cowboyslogans-and-sayings/ introduces you and your children to language used by cowboys, such as “Ain’t nuthin’ like ridin’ a fine horse in a new country” or “Head 'em up, move’em out.” Your family will have a good time talking about what these cowboy sentences mean.
There are books at the Sahuarita Library that your family can enjoy. “Pecos Bill Tames a Colossal Cyclone,” by Eric Braun. This is a story about a legendary cowboy similar to the fabled Paul Bunyan, the giant lumberjack, who did many tasks as a very big, strong man. This might encourage your children to write a tale of their own about a big, strong cowboy like Pecos Bill.
There is a popular series about Hank, the cowboy dog, who solves mysteries. Two of them at the library are “The Case of the Three-Toed Tree Sloth” (#72) and “The Case of the Wandering Goats” (#69), both by John R. Erickson. To encourage your children to listen, be patient, and take turns, there is a book “Real Cowboys,” by Kate Hoefler. “If I Had a Horse,” by Gianna Marino, is filled with artful illustrations showing what a girl could do if she had a horse, and “Horse Meets Dog,” by Elliott Kalan. There are still more delightful books about horses and cowboys that your librarian can help you find.
Whether you wear cowboy clothes, read cowboy books, write your own cowboy stories and poems, or attend the rodeo parade and/or rodeo, enjoy your “rodeo days” as a special time off from school and don’t forget to enter your “VERY, very best” book choice in the Love of Reading Contest.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com