We as parents must understand that we hold the future in our hands with the education of right and wrong of our children. They and their children will go on to govern our society, If we can teach them right from wrong, honesty and … the value of a dollar, we have given them the greatest gift possible. — Dr. Dean Ettinger
It will be well worth your effort to take the time and patience to teach your children values while you are helping them learn at home. Parents.com has these suggestions for what you can teach your children.
Teach them honesty. Let your children see you being honest. However, if your children lie to you, don’t yell and tell them you will not. Instead, give children time to really think and tell you the truth.
Teach them justice. If your children treat siblings or another child wrongly, they not only apologize but need to make amends. If your child wrecks another’s Lego creation, they must help rebuild it or work together to make a better one.
They must treat other people fairly and show respect for them. Injuries might be forgiven, but kindnesses are best remembered.
Teach them determination. Avoid excessive praise, especially if work is done sloppily or is unacceptable. In an honest, gentle, supportive way, encourage your children. Your words can either build them up or tear them down.
Teach your children consideration. By talking about how to treat people before they are in a situation, you help your children be happy themselves and share happiness with others. Help them appreciate the little things you and others do.
Teach them love. Express affection and love in front of your children. Let them see what love looks like. Give them a hug or tape a heart on the mirror in their bathroom or bedroom. Always tell them “good night.” You might add “I love you.”
Teach children to observe the world around them. Help them to see beauty in flowers and weeds. Help them hear the songs of birds. Help them see the majesty of trees and mountains.
Teach your children to be curious. How does that work? Why is it that way?
Teach your children to think about what they read. Ask questions to make your children think and " read between the lines.” Does the author (or your children) give evidence to back up their thinking?
Teach your children manners, what is appropriate wherever you go. Saying “please” and “thank you” is just the beginning. Help them to know table manners, which utensil to use and how to use a napkin. If you don’t know good manners, learn about them with your children. Children are not born knowing how to behave; they learn good manners from adults who know them.
Being polite, respectful, and pleasant is essential in all social and professional situations. — Judith Martin (aka Miss Manners)
Teaching your children values and respect enhances what you are helping them learn on their computers. Some things can only be taught at home.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com.