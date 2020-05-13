We are living during a time of opportunity. Reflecting on the power our daily impact has on our children — and to refine our efforts — may be our family’s greatest blessing. — Rabbi David Rosman
About now, you are exhausted trying to do your work from home or worrying where money for your bills will come. Your children may be the least of your worries. Yet, stopping to take a breath, you may realize you have time to do things as a family that you always wanted to do.
“Educating” your children should only take part of your day. For instance, taking 15 to 20 minutes with your kindergarten child or young elementary school child, then getting a snack, exercising or taking a walk. Anna at www.themeasuredmom.com has paperless resources for rhyming, simple patterns, math concepts and reading comprehension. Talk with your children about three things they can do while you work. Jamie at www.handsonaswegrow.com has several suggestions for kids to do that are quiet, non-messy, and easy to set up ahead of time so you can work without interruption.
See if you can get your third- to sixth-grader to work for 30 to 45 minutes before they get a snack or a break. Give your children choices, such as asking them what their plan is for doing their schoolwork today. They can tell you verbally or write out a plan which you can sign as you did with their homework from school. They can create a chart or do artwork or a poster showing you what their work plan is. Give them opportunities to show you what they can do.
Your middle school or high school student should be able to work for 40 to 60 minutes without a break. Hopefully, you have a set schedule for wakeup, screen time and bedtime. This means that you have the opportunity to enjoy other activities with your children.
Practical life activities, like cooking, cleaning, keeping your house in order, caring for pets, and watering plants help your children develop focus, mastery and independence, building the foundation they need for academic learning and success in the real world. (Jennifer Carriger).
You also have the opportunity to show your children what you can do. Your children are observing you as their parent at home also. How do you and your spouse or companion interact with one another? How do you agree to disagree? If you as parents navigate storms with calm, validate and respect each other’s input and opinion, are flexible, caring, affectionate and sympathetic to one another, you set a pattern for your children as they approach adulthood and their own relationships.
You have the opportunity to hold family meetings, allowing each to express their ideas and views. Plan and schedule a set time that is convenient for all and expect all to attend. Talk about what things are going well and what challenges there are. These meetings do not need to be long; even 15 minutes could give your family something to look forward to each week.
Above all, plan opportunities to have fun together.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com.