Intelligence is the ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills, and includes the ability to reason, solve problems, remember information, and be creative. Increasing your intelligence … takes a willingness to do the work. — Stephanie Vozza
This seems to be the problem. We are led to believe that our IQ test scores are the measures of our intelligence, but our intelligence levels are constantly changing. Everyone has the potential for genius and greatness, but your family has to work on it.
Families must acquire a growth mindset, that we are constantly learning and we will always do so if we want to. No one can know all the answers, but we can question and find the answers together. Try these ideas.
We can train our memory in many ways. Put objects on a table, a few at first, and after two minutes, cover them. See how many each family member can remember. Increase the number of objects in the same way and keep going until no one can remember them all. If this “game” is done often enough, our memory is strengthened.
Say a group of numbers and have members of your family repeat them back to you. Increasing the numbers in the group helps siblings and parents remember the numbers in order. These challenges help us to grow the ability to reason and solve new problems.
Dual N-back training available online is a way to keep track of spoken words or locations and identify when a letter or grid location is repeated. This process improves memory and problem-solving skills.
Another way to increase your family’s intelligence is to LISTEN to other people and consider their points of view. This opens your mind to new opportunities and information and promotes mental growth, especially when other viewpoints may be different from our own.
Exercise, especially cardiovascular workouts such as brisk walking or running, are good to improve verbal intelligence and improve long-term memory. These are things in which the whole family can participate and enjoy.
Playing video games is good when families do them together. Such games as Super Mario benefit the brain by improving perception and attention. Board games such as chess and checkers are good to play because they encourage strategic planning.
Quiet time and meditation increase the neuroplasticity of the brain. When we take time to think and daydream, we can imagine other ways to handle our lives.
Get the whole family together. Sit on the floor or comfortable cushions. Sit quietly and close your eyes. Breathe in slowly and deeply, exhale like you are blowing out a candle. Set a timer for 3 to 5 minutes and try not to talk or move during this time, but just think about your breathing. Parents set a good example by doing the same thing. Let your worries and cares go for this short time and see if you, too, do not feel better, smarter and more intelligent.
You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth. — Khalil Gibran
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com