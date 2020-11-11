Parents and caregivers, have courage! You are the first generation to supervise cyber children!
It is a giant task because what your children are doing on their smartphones, iPads, or Chromebooks is so familiar to them. They know how to manipulate all the keys and icons; they know the language of their peers; they see much that they don’t need to see because they are curious about certain websites or blogs that may be dangerous for them. They enjoy chatting, even if they do not know with whom they are communicating.
Parents themselves need to model and practice good social media skills. Some adults often model bad mobile usage habits, like sending a message while they are driving or talking too loud or using language their young children do not need to hear or imitate.
Parents can control the ages and time at which they allow their children to have and use cell phones.
I find myself worrying most that when we hand our children phones, we are stealing their boredom from them … raising writers who will never start writing, artists who will never start doodling, chefs who will never make a mess in the kitchen... — Glennon Doyle
According to Debbie Gordon in Today’s Parent: “Are you a digitally savvy parent?" —
Establishing rules for how children handle tech in your family is key to their safe use of devices. She suggests reading and gaming time must be equal; homework first, then chores, then tech time; no sites that require the posting of personal information. By using Canada 411, anyone can find your home address or alter passwords pretending to be your children. Your children must get your approval before entering contests because such sites require loads of personal information.
Your children must understand that social networks are not a parent-free zone. Digital respect and safety include the parent’s right and responsibility to go behind their children’s backs to regularly check for safety and privacy. Your young children may only play on sites you have bookmarked for them. Your older children must show you settings on YouTube and social-networking sites respecting age limits and discussions that are appropriate for them. If you need to use your devices to check, try nortonsafeweb.com or mywot.com
You as parents or caregivers need to limit the time your children spend on screen. When children use technology without a break, other activities suffer. Children need time for face-to-face socialization, exercise and outdoor play. They need time for healthy meals with your family. You must also insist that there are no phones or digital devices in their rooms at night so that your children get adequate sleep.
Take time to enjoy the technology and games with your children. Involve your children in creating rules and consequences around technology so that they are more motivated to follow the rules. Have no-media days when none of you use your devices unless necessary.
Technology is a great tool that can help the younger generation achieve success in the future. — Allie Cooper
But only if you supervise it.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com