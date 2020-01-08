You know you are thinking when you come up with new ideas. — Finn
How do you as parents help your children “think”? Crazy as it seems, you just let them alone.
Children learn much more by using their own brains and show more flexibility in doing things. They learn things through play and observation of their world. They learn things by trying new ways and seeing things in ways different from the way you might see things.
Let your children try their ways. Let them experience success with big smiles or failure with “Try again.” Never discourage them or tell them something cannot be done.
Use open-ended questions like, “What if … , How might you … , What do you think …, Why do you think it happened …?” If your children build a tower with blocks, let them figure out why it fell and how they might balance the blocks so that it will not fall.
Provide them with building materials — blocks of all sizes, Legos, scrap wood, and real tools safe for them to handle. Don’t do things for them; let them figure out how.
If you give people (children) tools, and they use their natural abilities and their curiosity they will develop things in ways that will surprise you very much beyond what you might have expected. — Bill Gates
Give your children uninterrupted time to explore and test their ideas. Let them try to figure out how things work. Give them values rather than rules. If children value things, they are more likely to use objects carefully and have respect for them, and also see how they can be used in other ways. Great scientists and composers explored unlikely possibilities and built on existing knowledge because their parents taught values rather than rules which limited their thinking and risk taking.
As adults, we can teach children in conditionals, rather than absolutes. Too many times, adults have stymied or discouraged children’s ideas because they did not do or think as we adults have.
Let children take risks and embrace their own curiosity and become confident in where their minds wander. Encourage them to ask questions, too, and think about multiple possibilities instead of searching for the one correct answer or way to do something.
If you observe toddlers who base their thinking on what they see, hear and feel, you see results that may not be accurate, but creative in their own way. Adults need to let children be children, not try to mold them into adults.
At the present time, we are trying to make preschool too much into regular school before children are ready for it. We think that our young children need digital devices rather than creative play things and time to explore and examine what they do and how they work.
Parents do what comes naturally to be the best parents they know how. Let children do the same.
It’s the protection and love of the parents that let the children do unexpected things. — Alison Gopnik in her book “The Gardener and The Carpenter.”
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com