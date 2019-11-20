Have your children begun their projects due the end of the semester, December 2019?
Are they procrastinating, not knowing where to begin or putting their work off until the very day before it is due? Are they “afraid to dive into the creative challenges because they are afraid they are not up to the task, or waiting for some bolt from the blue, or trying to convince themselves that the timing is not quite right, that they need to do other things first?” (Warren Berger)
As parents, you can help them learn strategies to work on their project. With the long Thanksgiving holiday, they may be able to get the job done. They may even be satisfied and relieved that they have done so well.
First, your young people need to recognize that procrastination is the act of putting things off. Parents may recognize more than anyone that this may not be the preferred activity of their children. Parents and teachers may observe that their young people have a hard time initiating this task. The effects of putting their project off are that their grades suffer; they put unneeded stress on themselves and concerned others; they become emotionally overwhelmed and even see their energy depleted.
In his blog, Seth Perler (sethperler.com) suggests the following strategies:
Chunking either by time or task. “Chunking” refers to taking one step at a time. Chunking by time may be that your young people need to set a timer to work on their project for some amount of time, like 15 or 30 minutes without any interruptions, breaks, or checking their texts or emails.
Success is not obtained overnight. It comes in installments; you get a little bit today until the whole package is given out. The day you procrastinate, you lose that day’s success. — Israelmore Ayivor
Chunking by task may be as simple as writing the introduction today, then writing the first paragraph, or hypothesis, tomorrow. Since this requires their thinking or creating, it may take them more time. They may even ask for your time or suggestions about the wording. Listen to their plea and help them think. So many times, just putting two brains together to create thoughts promotes progress.
You do not need to know everything about what they are doing; just by thinking aloud or in another way encourages your children to think deeper or further. Just by discussing the project, your children get new ideas.
Doing projects takes your children’s focus, attention, and concentration to do a complex task. If it is not broken down into smaller units, steps or time, the task becomes overwhelming or even impossible for them. With your encouragement and interest, they can gain the confidence they need to complete their project.
The really happy people are those who have broken the chains of procrastination, those who find satisfaction in doing the job at hand. They’re full of eagerness, zest, productivity. — Norman Vincent Peale
Help your children be “happy people” and proud of their work by helping them overcome procrastination.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com