Money is a fascinating topic for all ages. Maybe one of the best ways to waken your bored kids is to give them money. Not only give them money but teach them how to manage it.
One of the best ways to work with money is to learn to budget. For young children, simple methods such as using boxes, envelopes or jars in which to put money to share, save and spend, can help.
Children need to learn to spend their money correctly. Never spend more than you earn is a tried and true maxim to teach children. Teach children to save today for a brighter future.
Help them make good decisions about spending for what they want — a video game now or a trip or vacation they want to enjoy with their family. Children as young as 7 years of age can learn to set goals for using their money. You can help them learn to prioritize their spending.
Budgeting is taking care of your money. Learning to control your money rather than letting it control you. First, you save and give, then when it is time to spend, your children need to consider several points. The SMART system helps your children make good decisions. Set a specific goal, one that is Measurable and Attainable. Make it Realistic and Timely (www.cashvillekids.com).
For example, your son wants a new pair of Jordan Aerospace shoes that cost $200. He gets a small allowance of $7 a week. It would be unrealistic for him to have those. Maybe getting Jordan Mars 270 that cost $73 and come in six colors would be more realistic and he could have them in time for the reopening of school in August. If he saves $4 each week, he would have $40 in 10 weeks.
Your son needs to see his money growing toward his goal of having those shoes by August, and he needs to learn to stick to his goal of getting the shoes he wants. Talk with him about what else he can do to earn the rest of the money he needs. Could he wash the car and earn $10 by doing it every two weeks? His work would need to be timely and consistent in order to have the money he needs. By having him work for the money, he would also learn good work ethics. He would also learn to be patient and wait for something he wants badly.
YouTube has fun videos for teaching children to budget. Your example is also invaluable for teaching your older children to budget. You can teach your children to watch for bargains and discounts, even to negotiate with you or neighbors to earn money. Consider making something instead of buying it. If your son makes his own snacks rather than buying them, he might be able to save even more for the Jordan shoes he wants.
We believe if you teach kids for a decade, they can develop a habit. Kids will be able to make much better decisions about money. — Gregg Murset
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com