Learning never stops. Educating our children is a priority even if they are not in school. There are many websites and activities that help keep our children learning. These may even help us to enjoy being with our children, which is an opportunity we may never have had otherwise.
Your school and teachers may already be providing you and your children with schoolwork and activities to continue their learning at home. If you need more fun ways to learn, check out the following websites.
Erica (whatdowedoallday.com) has several indoor activities for all ages, such as indoor ball games, pen and paper games, and brain games for kids. She even suggests videos for tweens and teens based on books that the whole family might enjoy. Movies based on books are especially interesting if young people or families have already read the books. She also has book suggestions in subject and age lists that may be helpful to stay-at-home families.
Jamie (https://handsonswegrow.com) suggests “messy activities” (through which your children can learn how to clean up after making their messes), size sorting, watercolor techniques, even an obstacle course for kids (9 ideas that are super simple.)
Anna (https://themeasuredmom.com) has many play and print games for writing, reading and math with printable game boards for young learners.
Becky (https://thisreadingmama.com) has many free printables you can have by just signing up for her website. These printables cover many subjects such as alphabet, reading skills, spelling and writing, math, science and social studies.
At her website (https://mathgeekmama.com), Bethany offers free printables also. Although she offers more printables for older learners, she also offer fun for all ages.
You can obtain free math plans, puzzles and activities from Anthony (mashupmath.com) just by signing up for his website.
These suggested websites are more for school subjects, but sites such as PBS Kids and Originator Kids also offer computer and video games that can help your children keep up with their learning.
Just a reminder, it is vitally important to keep a schedule as close to what you maintain during school time because this break may only be temporary. Children need regular times to eat, sleep and play indoors and outdoors. Their exercise is necessary to keep healthy brains and bodies growing.
Fruits and vegetables, rather than calorie-rich snacks, should also be a consideration. This may be a good time for your children to learn simple recipes they can make for their lunches and snacks when school resumes.
Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst. — Marjorie Pay Hinkley
There are also websites which contribute to your family relationships and help you work on your children’s behavior. Amy (positiveparentingsolutions.com) and www.empoweringparents.com have common sense solutions to handling disruptions in your family. understood.com and sethperler.com may give you ideas that will help keep peace while your family is together.
Your time together with your children can be golden if you choose to make it so.
Families are the compass that guides us... — Brad Henry
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com