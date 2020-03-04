Children who are exposed to violence in the home may have difficulty learning and limited social skills, exhibit violent, risky or delinquent behavior, or suffer from depression or severe anxiety. — UNESCO Behind the Closed Doors
If you are having trouble parenting or are frustrated with your children’s behavior, you are certainly not alone. As human beings, we experience frustration dealing with our own problems, let alone our children’s. We have not had a lot of help in our parenting due to day care when our children are young and after-school programs for school-aged.
When children are in middle school, then high school, we worry about their behavior when they are home alone. We have not had time to really get to know our children as fellow human beings due to our working and their school and extracurricular activities.
It is no wonder families experience anxiety when they all are together. It is certainly not hard to yell at our children or take our desperation out on them since we cannot take it out on our fellow workers or others in our society. It is not hard to turn on our spouse or for our children to witness our off-the-wall behavior as our own frustration and anxiety grow.
We allow our children to either risk becoming victims or have adverse effects on their physical, emotional, and social development. They may even risk becoming a culprit themselves.
If your children are young when they witness physical or emotional abuse in their homes, they have more trouble with schoolwork. They may show poor concentration and also face problems in peer interaction in academic and extracurricular activities. They may believe what they see at home is how they deal with frustration and problems at school.
How can parents provide peace in their homes? They can provide a safe and secure environment for their children when they are not in school. They can provide opportunities for proper communication with their children.
Too many times all children need is an adult to listen to them, to listen to problems they have had at school or elsewhere in their lives. Like all of us, sometimes just talking out a problem helps us to find our own solution. Children want to be understood and sheltered.
Giving children a sense of routine and normalcy helps prevent problems. Provide a schedule that all can follow for life at home to go smoothly even if it needs to be printed on a sheet posted on the refrigerator. There it can be seen by all to know what is going on.
Setting rules that are to be followed most of the time and the expected consequences of not doing so helps children know what to expect. Empowering Parents (www.empoweringparents.com) suggests that lack of unity in discipline between the parents produces anxiety in children because they are unsure of the rules.
www.positiveparentingsolutions also has good ideas for parents in providing a peaceful atmosphere for children, so necessary for learning.
Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding. — Albert Einstein
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com