Did you enjoy your staycation over the Memorial Day weekend? Did you swim or camp in your backyard? Did you run through the sprinkler or play yard games? Did you have a picnic or barbecue?
If you did any of these things, you enjoyed a staycation. A staycation happens when you plan activities to be enjoyed at home or nearby instead of planning a long exhausting trip or a stay at an expensive resort. You eliminate the stress of travel and even save money.
Maybe your children are disappointed about not taking a regular vacation.
Reframe the necessity to miss a vacation into an act of love and compassion and responsible action that contributes to stopping the spread of disease. — Lisa Arnone
With the pandemic still with us, there are some things you can do as you enjoy your family and your home. Erica@whatdowedoallday.com is sharing summer camp ideas with you even if you don’t or can’t go to summer camp. She has a list of books about summer camp that you can read and imagine. Erica also invites you and your family to STEAM camp, science camp, and math camp. Steve Spangler (Mr. Science) has one-week science camps in June, but they cost.
Sam Newlon offers ideas for family activities during this pandemic: Fit Focused Days in which you take hiking trips, long walks and biking. Notice things such as certain plants, landmarks and wildlife. You can provide motivation for all your children by awarding prizes for finding the most, the most unusual, or the hardest to find.
In your backyard, try running, hopping or jumping through the sprinklers, twirling a hula hoop (making this a contest, too.) and jumping rope. If your children find and memorize rhymes for these actions, they are feeding their brains as well as their bodies.
Go to Farmers’ Markets. It is fun just to browse, but attempt to find unusual fruits and vegetables. Then look up recipes for using them. Younger children can look for fruits and vegetables of different colors or shapes.
Tour the world through cooking. Plan drinks, shakes, and meals with a cultural theme. You can make your own or order take-out. You can dress and decorate according to the tradition of each culture. Children can find fun-facts about the culture on the Internet.
You can watch movies about different countries as you taste their foods. You can read stories and sing songs in the language of the culture you choose. There is a global online community of music lovers called SMULE which may provide songs in which you can participate.
You can create your own “at-home” retreats. Turn off the tech, set up quiet places according to the likes of each family member. Create some “spa water” using cucumbers or fruits of your choice, and maybe incense and relaxing music.
No matter what you choose for your staycation, plan your itinerary as if you were going away. Consider rest, relaxation, discovery and recreation.
Use your staycation to recharge, refuel, and remind yourself of the little joys in life. — Amy DiLuna
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com.