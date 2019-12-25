Such wishful thinking! How could all these be perfect? Children try so hard to be what you want them to be — just perfect. I remember how I pressured mine to be perfect as I wore myself out trying to be the perfect parent. It is even more difficult to have a perfect Christmas these days with everything so expensive.
Too often parents strive to be the perfect parent and forget to take care of themselves. They put all the dreams, desires and needs of their children, of their family, above their own. As a result, you become not the perfect parent, but the overwhelmed one. You don’t need to drive yourselves into exhaustion and ill-temper attempting to be the “perfect parent.” It is impossible and not all problems are solved with gifts and money.
You need to take time for yourself by doing the following according to Haemin Sunim:
BREATHE: With each breath, inhale deeply. You will feel more centered and calm.
ACCEPT: Accept things as they are and your mind will rest.
WRITE: Rather than carrying heavy burdens in your mind and heart, leave them on paper.
TALK: Talk to someone who will listen unconditionally and non-judgmentally.
WALK: Walking can be an incredible resource for healing.
Are your children disrespectful, rude and annoying no matter how many presents you give them? There is no key or strategy that will work for each personality. You as parents can help them learn to manage their responses and emotions. The sooner you begin with even your young children, the more effective your strategies will be.
It is too easy for them to get under your skin, but if we can accept their disappointment and help them learn to handle it, we are giving them a lifetime present. At all times, remain calm and in control if you can.
You cannot protect your children from disappointment and pain if they don’t receive the gifts they want for Christmas. Talk with your children ahead of time about accepting presents for what they are — gifts made or given with love.
Expressing gratitude seems to be going out of style. We take so many things for granted, rather than being grateful for each little thing shared with us.
What is a perfect Christmas? One with too many presents? One with the latest gadgets or the newest video games? One with more food than one can possibly eat? One with yummy chocolate and candy canes? One that smells like evergreen and has mistletoe? One with snow? A movie on Hallmark? Or one surrounded by our loved ones?
Accept yourself when you are living in a world striving for perfection all the time … that imperfection in itself is beautiful and has meaning. Be kind to yourselves, your children, and all you meet and greet. After all, that is the real reason for the season.
Enjoy a beautiful, blessed Christmas living in the NOW cherishing each moment. You will enjoy the best Christmas of your lives, even without the PRESENTS.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com