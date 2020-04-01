I know you love your children, but being with them 24/7 is a new challenge for most of you. Last week, I offered you some websites that might help. Since then, I see numerous activities and ideas from all over the Web. There is no end to the resources and suggestions from teachers, educational institutions and companies to help you in “home-schooling” your children during this health threat.
One of the best ideas is to be consistent and keep a routine with your family similar to that when you were working and your children were in school. Even then, the attribute that is most needed is patience — with yourself, your “teaching” and your children. You also need to realize that you can accomplish your children’s schoolwork in a much shorter time than a full day in school because your “class” is only one or two compared to the 20 or 30 in a school class. In addition, your children can learn much more.
How to be patient? First of all, stay calm yourself. Your children will take their cue from you. Recognize your “triggers” and theirs — the things that upset you the most. Overlook the little things that happen that are not important.
Help your children learn to settle things themselves. When they upset you or each other, take deep breaths and count to 10. Do not even attempt to handle disagreements when you are all upset. When everyone is calm, ask your children — one by one with no interruptions — what their problem is. Then, tell them what you think their problem is.
Do not attempt to tell them how to solve their differences. Let them figure it out. Let them tolerate pain and discomfort because by doing so, they might discover solutions to change their attitude and their minds.
They will be more satisfied with their own ideas. They might even think of something that will be a “win-win” solution for all. They learn to control themselves and solve their own problems — valuable life skills. They gain confidence and learn to value your trust in them. (www.positiveparentingsolutions.com; www.supportingsuperstudents.org.)
Endure the present situation. Don’t face the future grimly waiting for the end. You and your children maintain hope. You can do it! You might even realize what an opportunity you have been given and what great memories you can make with your family.
Learning to have patience makes you healthier and helps you interact without so much stress. It helps to overcome frustration and anger. Patience allows you and your children time to suspend judgment long enough to make informed decisions good for all. It paves the way to a happier and more peaceful life. It is a key strength in dealing with people.
Patient people inspire persistence in doing what is good and right until they accomplish what they set out to do. They endure present discomfort knowing that it will come to an end.
Patience is not the ability to wait, but how you act while you are waiting. — Saumya Gupta
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com