Parent-teacher conferences are an excellent opportunity for parents and teachers to team up on raising student achievement. When teachers schedule parent-teacher conferences, they are signaling how important your partnership is to the success and achievement of your children.
There are websites that tell you how important your presence is at your children's parent-teacher conferences and how to get the most value from them. One of the best is kidshealth.org//en/parents/parent-teacher-conferences.html#.
If you receive a written invitation soon enough that you can prepare and schedule your time to attend, put that invitation on your calendar. If you are shy or afraid to attend for some reason, ask a friend or neighbor to go with you. If for some reason you cannot attend due to work or a family emergency, let the teacher know so that she can arrange another time convenient for both of you. Don't ever forget that you are the first and most important teacher in your child's life and you must have the tools to do your best.
To get the most out of your meeting with your children's teachers, www.empowering parents.com has the following suggestions:
• Open your conversation with something positive to say to the teacher. Finding something to praise about your child's teacher sets the stage for creating a respectful exchange of information to help your child.
• Ask your children questions about school that will help you work with their teacher. If you have concerns about something that has happened to your child, or in his/her classroom, send a note to the teacher ahead of time so that he/she can be prepared to explain. If you need more time than that allotted, make a conference date for another time.
• If your concern is about homework, keep a homework log to show the teacher how much time your children spend on homework each night. If you do not understand something, ask the teacher to explain or point you to sources so you can learn along with your children. Many times practice at home is the key that gives your children confidence and helps them to succeed, but you must know what and how to practice.
• Share information about your children and their behavior at home so that the teacher can understand more about your children. If your child has behavior issues, share with the teacher what you have attempted or used at home that may help the teacher and the child remain calm in stressful situations. If your child has medical problems, you may need to remind the teacher of signs or "triggers" to watch for.
Talk to all of your children's teachers. A "good" child may feel that his sibling gets more attention because of his "bratty" behavior. Sibling rivalry is very real and can become as destructive as bullying at school.
You didn't have a choice about the parents you had, but you do have a choice about the kind of parent you will be. — Marian Wright Edelman
Are you coming? Your children's teachers are waiting for you!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com