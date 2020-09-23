What seems natural to us may not be to struggling learners. They need step-by-step teaching to be successful in their efforts to learn. If a step or skill is missing in their reading or math, they may be discouraged or “lost” in their understanding of how these work.
Struggling learners of any age may feel defeated and frustrated. They may have difficulty processing the necessary skills. They may have experienced a physical injury, sickness, or trauma that has kept them from understanding. There may be problems in their family, or their family does not know how to encourage or motivate them to learn.
We need to find out what is missing in their educational development. Do they know the sounds of letters, how to put these together to make words? Do they realize the words they are trying to figure out are words they might have heard when a parent was speaking or reading to them? Did they hear words on screen or in conversation? Sometimes children do not realize that their reading words might be those they have heard.
In math, have they had a chance to handle coins and bills to know their value? Have they had the opportunity to use measuring cups in cooking? Have they had to measure paper to wrap a gift or help a relative measure lumber for a project?
Children need experience, patience and knowledge given in certain ways to help them learn. Becky Spence (www.thisreadingmama.com) suggests the following procedures:
Explicit teaching. Children need to be taught exactly what they need to learn. They need to know letters make certain sounds. They need to know there are exceptions to the rule. As a reading specialist, I called exceptions to the normal sounds “outlaws.”
Systematic teaching. Children need to build their knowledge about words or numbers one step at a time. Each new lesson or skill must follow an earlier one. They need to know sounds of letters and vowels before they can know the word. They need to know how each number represents a certain number of objects before they can add numbers together.
Multisensory teaching. Children need to hear the lesson, see it, and even feel it to help them remember. Struggling learners need to see the information in different ways. They need to process it in the way that works for them.
Seeing it as they hear it, writing it as they see models may help some children. Using magnetic letters or letters/numbers written on individual tiles, chips, or cardboard they can move to make the word or equation helps children learn and remember the necessary skill.
Consistent teaching. The skill the children are trying to learn happens the same way in most situations. Give children many opportunities to practice until it sinks in.
Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. — Benjamin Franklin
Do not let your struggling learners give up. Keep trying until they get it. For some children this may take many repetitions.
