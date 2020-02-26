Even if the goal is academic, when we teach young people emotional skills, social skills, we see better mental health. — Shimi Kang
If we want our children to succeed in life, there are social and emotional skills we must teach them. As parents and caregivers, our time is important, but taking time to help children learn to control and use their feelings and emotions properly in society is worth every minute of our time.
Children need to learn coping strategies so they can handle the problematic situations they encounter as they grow. This generation is growing up with tech time, but not parent time.
Children who feel like they can’t do things or are not good enough or that they are not worth anything experience mood swings, loss of pleasure and poor concentration. These feelings are made worse by a tech-based society in which children experience social isolation and disconnection.
Social and emotional skills parents/caregivers are expected to teach at home include the following: self and impulse control, expressing their feelings with words, being able to listen and pay attention, asking for help when needed, being aware of other people’s feelings and having pride in their accomplishments. (www.danvilleschools.net)
Impulse control is one of the skills with which we can help our children. Children cannot be aggressive toward others, destroy others property, or be mean to their animals. They cannot be allowed to act compulsively. Children must get enough sleep; too little may be the reason for their out-of-control behavior.
If parents notice that there are certain situations or actions that trigger undesirable reactions, they should also help their children’s teachers be aware and seek professional help from teachers, school counselors, or family doctors if necessary.
Helping children control their emotions and impulses demands parent and caregiver direction and time. Books which may help are “Angry Octopus, “ by Lori Lite (strategies and methods); “The Secret to Clara’s Calm,” by Tamara Levitt (handle anger through meditation); or “The Way I Feel,” by Janan Cain (words to express their feelings.)
Mastery of impulse is all about self-discipline and choice. The mind is a powerful tool with which we have the ability to be in control of ourselves. — Alaric Hutchinson
“Act Early” is the message from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Its website — www.cdc.gov/actearly/pf/checklists/Checklists-with-Tips_Reader_508.pdf — provides the expected behavior and accomplishments for children from birth through age 5. Their suggestions for what parents can do at each of these stages of development are especially valuable.
Children need balance in their lives which parents and caregivers can give. Creating routines, providing the right amount of nourishment in the form of fruits and vegetables with fewer calorie-rich snacks, limiting the amount of time children are on screen, providing time for physical activity, enough sleep, and family time at meals and conversations are needed for children to grow successfully and to achieve in their studies. Listen to your children in order to help them.
You are always responsible for how you act, no matter how you feel. Remember that. — Anonymous
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com