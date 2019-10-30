To challenge the ways things have been done by introducing new ideas and creating new methods of doing things can be encouraged at home. It is the fourth of the 4Cs desirable for the future.
A different way to make a sandwich or do household chores may spark creative thinking. Enable children to explore their potential by tapping into each one’s creative ideas. Generate opportunities for innovation and growth by finding ways to do everyday activities in other, more creative ways.
The website psychcentral.com/blog/9-ways-to-support-your-childs-creativity/ gives pointers for parents to help your children think more creatively.
Encourage children to work as a team to build camaraderie. Have “fun” doing necessary family chores, like cleaning and doing dishes. Laughter heard being shared between siblings is the sound of team building and corroboration. Promote activities that help the family so that all in the family can enjoy the rewards of their supporting and working together.
Give your children the confidence to think out loud and reflect on what is happening in your family. They may voice new connections or ways to solve problems that you have not discovered on your own. Ask them how they would approach certain problems and what they would do to solve them, or how they might do things differently.
Discourage fear of failure at home so that children will be more willing to share their ideas at school and work. Through making mistakes, priceless lessons may be learned to help your children succeed in the future. Even watching others and learning from their mistakes helps your children make better decisions or come up with better ideas for doing the same thing. Talking to your children about any situation will grow their ability to think creatively about what they would do.
Let them test their wings by taking risks within reason. You as parents will kill their desire and drive and their desire to contribute if you clamp down on their ideas too soon. Sometimes, the silliest ideas produce the best results. Maybe using a paper clip instead of a rubber band to hold papers is a good idea. Do your children have a better idea for doing this? Give them time to create and think.
Creative thinkers are in much demand in the future. Children who live by examples of being curious, having an open mind, finding meaning, getting inspired, experimenting often and taking risks will develop solutions and services that will benefit your family, your school, your community and our country. They will come up with ideas that are entirely unique, even a little daring, and will understand that there can be success in failure.
Every child in your family shows a variety of skills, strengths and interests. It is your job to appreciate these and support your children growing them creatively for their future use and value.
Creativity offers a bounty of intellectual, emotional and even health benefits.
Creativity is all about forming new, unique and useful connections, and the more you use it, the more you have. — John Boitnott
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com