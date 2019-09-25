Do you know anything about the “4 Cs”? If they are indeed necessary for the future of your children, you need to know how your school is integrating these skills for your children’s success in the future.
They are critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration. Critical thinking is about solving problems. Creativity teaches students to “think outside the box.” Communication lets students learn how to best convey their ideas. Collaboration shows students how to work together to achieve a common goal.
To really succeed, students need to use all four of these skills together. — aeseducation.com/careerreadiness/
Critical thinking helps your children separate facts from fiction. For this, your children need to be able to read, understand the words and think about them. Your children need to have reading tools to develop their thinking. The more books you read to your young children (really children of any age), the more food you give them for thought. They must have language tools to drive their ideas.
Creativity can be learned; it does not need to be inborn. It is the ability to solve problems, create systems or solutions, and/or attempt things children have not tried before. This is the skill that enables children to look at images and see things they did not see at first and to evaluate a problem from different perspectives. If your children are figuring out a different way, they may become motivated to share it with others.
Communication encourages your children to do just that. They need to be brave and able to convey their thoughts and ideas so others can understand them. They also need to determine whether they should keep talking or sit down to listen to others.
Collaboration is the skill that prepares children to work with others. They may need to work with a group to find solutions to problems. By putting their heads and ideas together to fund their band trip in high school or to solve problems and/or create new products for a company may be their future.
To develop these skills takes practice. You can work on such skills at home. Your young children need to be able to concentrate, pay attention, to control their emotions and make friends. Your young learners need to develop tools to be better readers — sounds of letters and words, sentence sense, how to use their language in reading, speaking, listening and writing. They must memorize math facts so they can make new combinations to prove their answers are right.
Older children must have a firm foundation of language and math skills. To help older children develop the idea that not all their peers say or what they see on their phones or iPads is real means you need to talk about what they read and find. They need to trust you to help them discover the truth in such conversations or websites. Help all your children learn truth.
Learning how to learn is Life’s most important skill. — Tony Buzan
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com