Thanks to Lee Watanabe-Crockett (wasabilearning.com) for the lead-in to this column. Surely we, as parents and educators, hope to prepare our children for their lives when they are no longer in school. Our children need to control their own lives through being able to think through problems they encounter without our help. They need to be problem solvers and critical thinkers in order to come up with solutions to their own and society’s problems.
But what do we mean by “critical thinking?”
Critical thinking is thinking about your thinking while you’re thinking in order to make your thinking better. — Richard W. Paul
First of all, thinking is hard work for anyone. We need to work with our children to help them to use their thinking as a tool to learning and living in the future. Too many times, we with our children jump on the first option as if it were the only one without thinking about how if affects our lives and future. Whether it is about how we use our time or how we are able to afford a new car, the solution we come up with requires us to think before we act. We control our own lives by thinking critically.
Critical thinking is about improving how we think by analyzing, assessing, and reconstructing how we take in information and use it to make decisions. It’s about thinking purposefully, not daydreaming.
It is about forming our own opinions and drawing our own conclusions. It’s about seeing connections between ideas as well as considering the ideas and viewpoints of others. It takes practice, perseverance and self-discipline.
We begin to help our children by teaching them to ask questions about how things work, and why (the ultimate cheatsheet for critical thinking). Developing their curiosity about the things and people they observe in the world around them may prompt more questions that you can answer. Some children ask “why” to the point of frustration for their parents, but remember, it is their way of learning.
Provide your children with the information they need to think critically. You as parents do not need to have the answers. Say, “Let’s find out together.” Use books, the internet, or ask someone who does know, such as a biologist, chef, historian, librarian or another professional with a similar interest.
Consult the classics to see how it was done in the past. There is no need to invent the entire wheel again, but to use the ideas and concepts that have been tried before.
Encourage your children to sketch out their ideas about how things might be used or how they can improve an implement or tool that is used for one thing and might possibly be used for another. A spoon is used to get food into our mouth, but could it also be used for … ?
Help them to be decisive, to move forward, rather than backward or procrastinate. Help them to stay on task and not give up easily. Encourage them with love to grow their critical thinking.