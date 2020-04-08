Congratulations on making it this far, parents and kid caregivers. If you have not adopted a mantra, this is a good time to do so, such as “I can do this ... I can do this.” Telling yourself you can do this will become a habit, instilling confidence and determination in you as your child’s teacher.
By now, you have probably discovered many websites besides the ones I suggested last week to help you become a more able teacher for your children. By now, you have probably established a routine that works for you and your family. By now, you know you can do it!
If you expect a good result you filter information in such a way that you are likely to get it. Expecting a particular outcome does something extraordinary in our brains. — M. J. Ryan
Reading and writing are important skills that must be practiced to keep them growing and developing in children. Here are some websites to try as suggested by Tim Newcomb on 74.
Khan Academy and Kahn Daily. This site has a section called “Pixar in a Box” which shows the math, art, and storytelling behind Pixar animation.
Scholastic has K-12 reading lessons, videos, and activities.
Prodigy provides math in a game format. Zearn will give you math with tutorials on how to navigate this site.
National Geographic has all kinds of science from ecology to geography through videos, interactive maps and activities.
BrainPop goes into great detail and vocabulary for K-8 science, social studies, art, music, and health — all through informational videos. There has been a fee for this site, but I believe it is waived for parents to use right now.
Learning Hero Roadmap will give interactive guides for parents to grade-level math and reading skills. This site also has ideas for you to guide your children through social and emotional learning, providing activities and tools to discover your children’s strengths, interests, and their need for your support.
You will find activities and projects, games and tools, tips and how-tos, printouts and more for reading and writing on ReadWriteThink.
ReadingRockets Packs help you supply your Pre-K through third grade children with sheets for engaging them with two books at a time — one fiction and one non-fiction — including follow-up activities.
To prepare your young people for college, College Board gives practice tests in math, English and writing to help them to know what to expect in future tests.
Kate Finnefrock suggests materials you might need to teach your children most effectively at home: internet-enabled devices and WiFi access. (Don’t forget the charging cables.) Workbooks, printed materials, and books are important also. You may want to make sure you have headphones for each child. This helps your children keep their concentration on the work they need to do and prevents them from being distracted by you or siblings.
Inspiration: The home is the first and most effective place to learn the lessons of life … Nothing can take the place of home in rearing and teaching children. — David O McKay
