All you need in the world is love and laughter. That’s all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other. — August Wilson
Laughter occurs when people are comfortable with one another, when they feel open and free And the more laughter there is, the more bonding happens within a family. Maybe we do not have enough laughter in our lives these days. There is so much stress, unhappiness and fear in the world and in our families. No wonder we run with tech.
Parents who are dedicated to the best interests, social development and academic success of their children can accomplish great things by using a variety of humorous approaches to family activities, meals and studies.
Laughter is a link to creativity and divergent thinking. It may lead to new ideas and understandings. Laughter is important to physical well-being and stress relief for all ages.
Laughter runs through many regions of the brain as a source of energy to help grow stronger relationships and opportunities for success. It is a highly effective way to stimulate conversation for both the speaker and the listener.
When you have a meal together, laughter provides time for bonding and building trust. However, be careful that you don’t laugh at the wrong time or in a derogatory manner. Don’t let your children make fun of each other which causes embarrassment or ridicule. This is counterproductive to social and academic growth.
As you help your children with their schoolwork, laughter enables learning and relieves boredom and monotony. It helps children stay “tuned in” to what they are learning. As you come up with rhymes and songs to help children remember important math facts or new words, your "silliness” may help them retain important information.
Use rhymes, chants, riddles, jokes, anecdotes and games to help children make valuable connections, enhance learning, boost creativity and critical thinking skills. Use humor and laughter to teach good moral behavior and responsibility. Use this ability to instill trust and confidence and provide children with a means of coping with sadness and disappointment.
Reading books that rhyme is fun for all and increases children’s desire to read. Such books as “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear” and many of the Dr. Seuss books are fun for younger children. while “For Laughing Out Loud” and “The New Kid on the Block,” by Jack Prelutsky might bring out the giggles with older readers. Check your library website for more suggestions.
From your parents, you learn love and laughter and how to put one foot in front of the other. But when books are opened, you discover you have wings. — Helen Hayes
Laughter may even improve job performance as you work from home, especially if your work causes frustration and involves solving complex problems. The major function of laughter is to bring people together, to connect people emotionally.
Count the times you have a good laugh together. Give your children love and laughter.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com