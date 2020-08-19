Plan your morning routine and try to spruce it up using the following ideas from experts who want you and your children to get off to a bright start in the morning. With school beginning this year in one of the craziest ways, help your children be ready to learn.
The first thing you need to do is insist your children get enough sleep. This is the important first step to a good next-morning routine. According to WebMD, children 3 to 6 need 10 to 12 hours of sleep; 7 to 12 need 10 to 11 hours, and 13 to 18 need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night. This is especially hard for your teens who have assignments or projects that require a large amount of time and thinking, even collaborating with peers, but enough sleep for them pays dividends. Also, no phones in the morning unless absolutely necessary.
Instead of setting an alarm, raise the shades so that first light wakes your children. Put on loud lively music which may seem corny, but it works. Hand your children a glass of refreshing water as soon as they wake up. Our bodies get dehydrated throughout the night and water is needed to begin a good day. Lack of hydration can cause headaches and fatigue, affects concentration, impairs short-term memory, and impedes mental function. Our brains need to be sufficiently hydrated before school and work.
Do you and your children exercise in the morning? Even making their bed can be used as exercise. “Messy bed, messy head.” Then, encouraging your children to march to breakfast and swing their arms from their shoulders to their wrists helps to activate their brains and wake up their bodies.
If you have time and need more movement, YouTube has several workout channels that will also help. Use movement to boost mood and readiness to learn (Dr. Laura Dieleman). Making a fist that you slam into your hand, followed by a flat hand and then a karate chop also works as your children alternate this movement with each hand while they are waiting for breakfast.
Short on breakfast time? Instead of a sugary donut or cereal, fix a delicious smoothie with protein, slow-burning complex carbs, and healthy fruits and/or vegetables. The internet has a variety of great suggestions for healthy, tasty smoothies. Pour the smoothie into a paper cup that your children can discard on their way out the door if necessary. They need this nutrition.
If there is still time before your children must leave, have your children stop and stand still for a moment to prepare for their day in their thoughts, to give thanks for the day and how they will live it, and to review a goal they have set for themselves. Their goal may be as simple as getting a math problem right, reading longer or being nice to their tormentor.
Taking a mental break before a challenging day helps your children prepare to learn new things. If they start their day with positive thoughts and an open mindset, they will become positive and ready for new learning.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com