Most parents want to see their children succeed in school and life, but how do you do that in the best way? Children need to learn “executive functioning skills” and you need to be their most helpful and effective teacher.
Executive functioning skills are those that help us to get things done, like homework, music practice, writing a paper, completing a project, even cleaning a room. Children and adults struggling with “what to do when” have a difficult time managing their time, beginning and completing tasks, remembering details, or regulating their actions and emotions.
You can better support your children’s growth by learning more about how to help your children obtain necessary life skills. These abilities are not just for NOW but can only grow better and more efficient with time and practice.
There has been significant advancement in our understanding of human nature and the abilities to manage oneself through discovering our own strengths and weaknesses. The need to use the mental processes that enable us to plan, focus attention, remember instructions, and juggle multiple tasks successfully requires all of us to learn the best ways to do these things. We need skills to filter distractions, prioritize tasks, set and achieve goals, and control our impulses.
When children (and adults) have opportunities to develop these skills, individuals, families and society experience lifelong benefits. Children are born with the potential to develop these skills. Such abilities can be trained and built as children are growing.
How do we help our children and young people? Establishing routines, modeling social behavior, creating and maintaining supportive and reliable relationships are to be encouraged. Children need to count on you being there and having their backs.
Parents can provide activities that foster creativity and help kids cope with stress. Sometimes, children know the rules, but not how to use them. They may even have a hard time remembering what they are supposed to be doing. Help your children direct their own actions gradually as they grow so that they need decreasing adult supervision. They need to grow into a world with these skills or take the risk of becoming ill-equipped adults to cope with this increasingly difficult and dangerous world.
There is an opportunity for you to improve your own “executive functioning” skills as well as your children’s. There will be a free, 3-day online summit Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 with 23 speakers talking about parenting your children who are frustrated with school and its expectations. Your children need guidance from you to know how to handle such situations.
Other resources you might use to learn about "executive functioning" are developingchild.harvard.edu, understood.org, ADDitudemag.com, beyondbooksmart.com and even pinterest.com.
Other resources you might use to learn about “executive functioning” are developingchild.harvard.edu, understood.org, ADDitudemag.com, beyondbooksmart.com and even pinterest.com.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com