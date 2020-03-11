Parents, are you tired of your children’s constant arguments and fighting? Are you tired of being in the middle of your children’s disagreements? Then it is time for you to help your children learn how to handle their own problems.
You will need to work with them — maybe one step at a time, but with patience and perseverance, you and your children can learn ways to settle differences to everyone’s satisfaction. You CAN have a peaceful home.
We must teach our children how to resolve their differences with others so their life will be fulfilling and harmonious. — education.gov.gy
This quote is from the nation of Guyana in Africa, which shows that this problem is universal. It must be worthwhile to take the time to teach children “conflict resolution” for their own good and for the good of their future.
Steps suggested by the above website include identifying the problem and taking time to calm everyone down through strategies such as controlling breathing, tense and relaxing muscles, and giving each one time to think. You may even have thought of other ways to calm your children down. Punishment does not work.
Interestingly, your posture has something to do with how you negotiate with your children. If you stand above them, you take power from your children. Sit down in a low chair or on the floor, kneel or squat down so you are on the same level as your children.
It is important that you give each child time to explain the conflict without any interruptions. Here, you need to be the mediator. Each child should have the time to explain their feelings — “I feel … when ...; It makes me mad … when ...” Again, no one may interrupt while each child explains their feelings.
Then, you can explain in your own words what you think the problem is. In this way, you show your understanding. Ask for ideas to solve their problem, but you do not give your opinion. Your children probably would not accept your ideas anyway. Let your children figure out or suggest what might work.
Talk with them about the conflict and how it happened and how they think it can be fixed. Talk about whether it is a “little deal or a big deal." Is it something that must be settled right now, or can it wait?
You might even caution your children that they may not say anything hurtful to the other person. One of the ways you can help your children practice this action might be to say those things to themselves in front of a mirror and watch their own facial expression. This may give them a clue to another’s feelings.
Lastly, take action. Ideally, a win-win situation where both are satisfied is the best, but maybe one of the children needs to walk away. You may need to stay to smooth the bumps, but you have helped your children develop ideas about rights and respect rather than just satisfying their own needs and desires.
Peace is not absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means. — Ronald Reagan
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com