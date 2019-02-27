A simple concept is never first learned. It needs to be talked about, discussed, written, felt … Sean (https:www.psycholactics.com/art-retain-learning/
Reading for your children of all ages is never just merely "reading." It must be retained in order for your children to learn from what they read. Young children need to keep the sounds of the letters, words and word parts and how they find and use them.
As your children grow older, there are mountains of information they must read in all the subjects they study in school. There are also tests they must take to see how well they remember the information they obtained by reading. How can you as parents help your children of all ages to hold necessary information in their brains?
There are several articles and suggestions on the internet to help your children learn ways to retain information. https://oxfordlearning.com suggests that young people study at the moment they are about to forget to remember better and for longer periods of time. How do they know when that moment is?
By trying different methods for retaining information, they will find one way or a combination of ways to help them remember important points, words, and necessary facts. Since just reading may not be enough, giving themselves a test may help. It is not necessary to get all the answers right because when they test themselves, they can go back to find the answers. In fact, if they get answers wrong, this may be the best way to help them remember.
If they takes notes or write the answers to their own test, this will also help them remember. The more ways to learn they use, the more they condition their brain to remember.
Another way to help your children remember is to explain to someone else what they are trying to learn — another student, friend, parents, a little brother, even a pet.
It is not good to cram a subject before they are tested on it. The best way to retain information for a test is a method called "spaced repetition." Trying to remember information immediately after their teacher tells them, then trying to remember when it is time for them to use that information to complete homework, and later in the week to see if they still remember and can connect the information to other things they have already learned.
Put the learning into practice. Find a way to see it, hear it, use it in another way to keep it in their brain. Know the best ways for your children to learn and encourage them to use these ways in all their studies.
They may need to see a video or hear a podcast; your children may need to make a model or take a picture. You and they may need to make up a poem or sing a song while you are walking to the bus or home from school.
Children need to focus, to concentrate without distractions to be able to remember.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com