Solomon was a biblical king known for his wisdom. Would you want to be like him, making smart decisions without mistakes, pleasing to everyone in your family, with no conflict involved? All of us would like that, but you can help your children make better decisions, another skill that may help their future be more successful.
First of all, you lead by your example. When you need to make major decisions, you need to discuss them with your family. Share each step of the decision you are trying to make, whether it is about moving, buying a new car, or just buying groceries for the week. Expose your children to the real world where money does not grow on trees and where you use your credit card to buy something, which is really a loan you must pay back.
Share your mistakes also. “I wish I had not said that or spent that money ...” Allow your children to make mistakes, but do not punish them if they do not do what is acceptable or seems right to you. Talk to them and help them to learn so they do not repeat that action. What can they do the next time? How can they say something that will not be so harmful? Help them to learn from their mistakes.
Get to know your children’s interests and help them to discover the things they like to do. This will enable them to search for the most satisfying way to spend their time and money.
Listen to the desires of your children. Encourage them and then give them the autonomy to make their own decisions. — Denis Waitley
Give your children opportunities to know themselves, to appreciate their strengths and to recognize their weaknesses. They may be great talkers, but not great writers. They may enjoy reading books but be the last person chosen for a sports team. My son loved to draw but did not like to be in the outfield on a baseball team. Only by trying things will they discover themselves.
Stay involved in your children’s lives. Help them to solve conflicts with their siblings and friends by discussing what they have done and what they can do to make peace. Guide them in making decisions by discussing the outcomes or consequences of their actions. Show them ways to control their impulses by role playing what they look like when they are mad or act out.
Use games to help them think and make decisions quickly, to think on their feet. They can learn strategies that work to help them succeed in playing chess, even hide-and-seek, a good game for Halloween.
Your children are influenced by your values and expectations. They will continue to do what they see you doing and thinking.
All through my life, when faced with a difficult decision, I always ask myself — where can I learn more. Make the choice to learn. — Maria Ressa
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com