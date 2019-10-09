Communication is a skill that can be taught. Jane Brody, in her blog “Screen Addiction is Taking a Toll on Children,” says American youths are plugged in and timed out of “live” action for many more hours of the day than experts consider healthy for normal development … interacting with other humans teaches social and emotional intelligence that is critical for success in life.
Communication is the second of the 4 Cs considered necessary for future success in life. It is a skill educators are trying to develop, but also can be highly encouraged within the family. Parents need to talk to their children, to engage them in conversation, ideally around the table when a family eats meals together. Parents can model the “art” of conversation and engage their children in their discussion, whether it is about friends, family, social connections or current happenings.
Dr. Allen Mendler (edutopia.org/blog/teaching-your-students-conversation) suggests the following methods which can be adopted for family communication.
Listen to each other, nod and ask questions. Create eye contact; that is, look directly at the person speaking. Discourage put-downs or hurtful comments. Ask open-ended questions that stimulate discussion, such as “What do you think? Why did that happen? How can you prevent it from happening again?” “Why” and “How” questions are always good to get your children to talk.
Encourage all children to take part in the conversation. Put thinking ahead of knowing. Teach your children how to wonder aloud, speculate, and guess or give the best answer they can think of. Attempt to discourage “I don’t know.”
Quiet time or silence to allow thinking before answering gives each child a chance to figure out an answer. Encourage turn-taking. These are valuable skills to help children as they communicate in the classroom.
Your children need the ability to focus, which is critical to deep thought and problem solving needed for many jobs and other undertakings later in life. They need to be able to communicate their ideas and solutions to problems their future companies encounter.
The art of conversation is not something that can be relegated to an app or found on a screen. There should be no phones, iPads or tablets allowed at the table when you gather your family for a meal. No phone calls or phone ringing is necessary at that time unless you are a first-responder or emergency personnel.
Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, would not allow his children to use tech. When they had dinner together, he encouraged discussion of books, history, and non-tech things. He wanted his daughters to develop a love for creative expression. Executives in Silicon Valley send their children to Waldorf School in Los Altos, California, where their children can develop all their talents without unnecessary distractions; therefore no tech is allowed.
Your children learn communication skills at your home, at your dinner table when you enjoy conversation with your children. This is another privilege and gift to interested parents who will one day relish conversation with well-informed, thinking adult children.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com