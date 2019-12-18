You are frantically running around to get all the things your children have asked in their letter to Santa. You are trying to figure out how to afford the things they have begged for. Your money is much too little for so much that each of your children seem to want. I say “seem to want” because they may really only want your attention, your time.
Give your children your gift of time. Drop the iPhones, tablets and digital devices into a drawer and arrange evenings of making their own gifts for you and everyone in your family. There are wonderful websites and numerous suggestions for helping your children make gifts. Look at parents.com/holiday/christmas/crafts/holiday-gifts-kids-can-make, which gives lists of materials needed and instructions to follow. The website howeelearn.com/gifts-kids-can-make/ offers 45 more. And there are many more on pinterest.com
Some precautions need to be taken, however. Be sure to choose projects that the children can handle. For instance, don’t choose a candle for your young children to make out of discarded crayons; they may not be able to handle the melting and heat of doing this project. Choose simple paper, scissors and glue projects that are safe for them to make.
Be sure you have the necessary materials on hand the children will need. Many of the gifts require things you already have in your home. With your children in bed, you might even make the projects ahead of time to see how they are done and to show your children in order for them to choose one they would like to make.
Preparation might even be discussed about which wrapping paper they will use or make, and where they will hide their handmade gifts for siblings. There is so much pride and satisfaction with making their own gifts. Close relatives will treasure gifts from your children that they have made.
If possible, write your children’s names and the year they have made the gift because grandparents, aunts and uncles will save your children’s gifts forever.
You can give your children the gift of your time by reading books to them about the holidays. A valuable website – erica@whatwedoallday.com – gives lists of books you can read to and with your children of all ages. Suggestions for picture books that you can enjoy together are “The Little Drummer Boy,” “The Nutcracker,” “The Night Before Christmas,” and “The Christmas Quiet Book.” You might want to take a trip to the library to see if they have these books and for suggestions of others you might enjoy together. Snuggling up with a good holiday read-aloud book with beautiful pictures is sure to interest even your littlest children.
Listening to an audiobook together may spark your children’s imagination. Most of the books Erica suggests are available on AUDIBLE. Some of those suggested are “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “The Last Holiday Concert,” “A Boy Called Christmas,” and “Top Elf.” Enid Blyton’s “Christmas Stories” are short stories if your time is limited.
Make memories with your children that will last longer than the most expensive gifts.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com