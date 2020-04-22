This is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. On April 22, 1970, a small group of people alerted others to save our beautiful planet from its own destruction. Groups want to safeguard the inhabitants of our land — people, animals and plants — for the future, to preserve habitable life support for all species. Since then, here in the United States, such laws as Clean Air, Clean Water, and the Endangered Species Acts have been made to save our part of the world.
The theme this year for Digital Earth Day is “climate action.” Climate change has been a big issue in recent years, with droughts, floods and violent weather patterns across the entire world. Countries are working together to do what they can to save their inhabitants from disaster. Citizens all over the world are calling for creativity, innovation, ambition and bravery to meet the climate crisis.
What can your family do to make a difference? It is not too late to do many of the activities suggested on Earth Day Online. Just walk outdoors and look at what you see in the yard, in your neighborhood. You and your children can hear birds calling to each other; you can see them carrying bits of grass and twigs for building their nests. You can smell the blossoms of trees and flowers. You might even see a rabbit or other small animal scurrying to find food. You may hear and feel the wind and watch as the whirlwinds kick up the dust in the desert. Aren’t these things worth keeping for the future?
If your children were in school, they might be making posters and pictures of what can be done to save our Earth. You can do the same at home as you talk about what you saw on your walk outside. You can make lists of what you would want to save that you observed while you were outdoors.
You might decide to plant a garden to watch how plants grow. As parent or caregiver, you might talk to your children about preserving food, drying or freezing what you grow. You might try plant-based recipes for your dinner.
Many of the containers, boxes, and plastic bags we use every day can be reused instead of discarding them. They can be used in creative ways you and your children discover. Make it an art project for your children to see how they can decorate them to hold their treasures, the different rocks they picked up on your walk, or to arrange pencils and supplies in their study area.
Reid Park Zoo has a website to show you how the animals are doing through this Covid19. You can learn more about all the animals we have on our planet at National Geographic or Nova and what is being done to save them.
Tinkerlab.com has 50 Earth Day activities for kids. Jamie (www.handsonaswegrow.com) has crafts and ideas also. To talk about carbon footprints, try www.kitchencounterchronicle.com. Pinterest also has a wealth of Earth Day activities.
Like the pandemic, “We are all in this together.”
SAVE OUR PLANET.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com