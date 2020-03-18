“I put my phone into a drawer in the evenings and on weekends so that I can be more present with my children,” says a busy mom. The first thing you can do to encourage your children to be better readers is give your children time.
Children need 20 minutes of quality time with their parent(s) in order to feel secure and happy and be able to learn. Since reading is such an important skill for their future learning, the time you spend reading to your children and encouraging them to read is vitally important.
It is not always necessary for you to sit down to read. Sometimes you can use song books, comics, books on tape, newspapers and magazines, even cereal boxes. You can teach your children that words can be broken down into parts for them to learn new words. The advertising or the list of ingredients on a cereal box, soup can or TV dinner can challenge your children of all ages if they can break the large words into smaller parts.
Children who are read to at home — especially material that rhymes — often develop the basis of phonemic awareness (the knowledge that spoken words can be broken apart into smaller segments of sound). Children who are not read to will probably need to be taught that words can be broken apart into smaller sounds. — National Reading Panel: Child Development and Behavior Branch
Helping children say or sing sounds and blends of letters makes a fun activity. (https://themeasuredmom.com, www.the reading mama.) Readers who are skilled in phonics (knowledge that the letters of the alphabet represent sounds that can be blended together to make words) sound out words they have not seen before. If they have heard those words spoken, then sounding them out becomes much easier.
Children who practice reading until the process becomes automatic learn to recognize words easily, read with greater speed, accuracy, and expression, and better understand what is read. When children read aloud to you, their siblings or even their pets, you can help them with difficult words or passages by giving them the word or meaning as they continue to read. This helps them understand what they are reading. Discussing the word or expression later gives them new knowledge and helps them to enjoy their reading more.
When you ask questions about the books or material your children are reading, you help them with reading comprehension or understanding what they read. If they can tell you what the book or material is about when they finish reading, they show you they enjoyed and understood what they read or heard you read.
Cooking with your children is another way for you both to learn words and practice reading. Learning the words to songs and poems is fun, even making up your own words to substitute as you sing and make up silly rhymes.
Just enjoy your children. Too soon they will be grown up and you want them to be able to read and learn without your constant help.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com