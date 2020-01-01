Here we all are — another year, another opportunity, another chance. We as parents, grandparents, and caregivers are set to give our children another chance to become better. Our resolution then must be to become better ourselves.
For parents, we may not feel this is a good resolution. After all, we have spent hours shopping for all the “dreams” our children had for Christmas. We remembered each child’s teacher and sent cards and letters to all relatives. We wrapped gifts for hours and cooked a wonderful Christmas meal. We have been good “children” ourselves, attempting to meet everyone’s expectations. AND we are exhausted!
How do we communicate this to our children, to our family? It does not pay to be irritable and crabby. We are unhappy and make all around us unhappy. Maybe this is a good time to communicate our feelings to our children. Maybe this is a good time to teach them to communicate their feelings clearly.
If your children were unhappy or disappointed with their gifts, you probably already know that by their tears and anger. If they are jealous of their sibling who seemed pleased with what they received, they might be set to damage or destroy their sibling’s things. Breathe, count to 10, and discuss how they can handle their emotions and feelings without harm to others.
Take time to slow down and be quiet. Take time to talk with each of your children about how they can better enjoy their siblings, conversing with their friends, and discussing their fears and hopes with you.
Communicate your expectations about how your children will use their digital devices when school begins again. They may have used them without limits during the Christmas break, but now, learning must be the priority. Schedules need to return and be kept for your children to stay healthy and to become the best learners they can be.
Study time needs to be reinforced for all ages. Review and reading are always good choices; you need to communicate to your children why they need this time and why it is to be used for this purpose.
Help your children learn to balance their time well, to spend time playing sports and practicing their music. It might be necessary for you to communicate the need for these kinds of activities.
Communicate “7 Ups” for a New Year, for a new start. 1) Wake up and decide to have a good day. 2) Dress up; the best way to do that is to put on a smile. 3) Shut up by learning to listen and say nice things. 4) Stand up by standing for what you value and believe. 5) Look up by setting your mind to do and be anything you want. 6) Reach up by never giving up. 7) Lift up as parents, children and siblings to encourage each other to do and be the for best you can be, not only as a New Year’s resolution, but for every day of 2020.
Happy New Year! May it be your best!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com