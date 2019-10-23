Alone we can do little; together we can do so much. — Helen Keller
Collaboration is an essential skill in almost all aspects of life. In a family where both parents work, it is especially important for all members of the family to collaborate to help family life run smoothly. This kind of collaboration also prepares children for working together, which is encouraged in today’s classrooms. Building collaboration builds trust, cooperation and mutual respect. The website thebalancecareers.com/collaboration-skills-with-examples-2059686 is helpful to adults and children.
To collaborate successfully, family meetings are useful. Rules can be set and followed as each member is entitled to have ideas and encouraged to express their opinions. Parents need to be leaders to make problems known and give necessary information, whether it is about who has the keys to the house or who uses the car when necessary.
Family members need to respect each other’s needs and feelings. Obstacles to agreement must be recognized and solutions need to be explored so that problem solving can take place and the best course of action decided. This is most important in households where there are older children. Transportation must be provided for extracurricular activities and different schedules. Needs of all children are met with peaceful collaboration.
Taking turns speaking and listening to others are abilities to be learned and appreciated. Collaboration is not about self-satisfaction, but about compromising to reach a solution satisfactory to all. It is not about sabotaging efforts, but to forgive mistakes and apologize for individual missteps in order to reach a peaceful settlement.
Younger children will listen and learn as their older siblings communicate their needs and opinions in a respectful and acceptable way. Meals together, in spite of them being a luxury in today’s world, can serve as family meeting times in an enjoyable way.
Rules such as sharing and taking turns still need to be followed and emotions kept in check. Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand one’s own feelings and to be able to recognize those in others. This ability learned in families is also desirable in dealing collaboratively in school and business situations.
Children need to learn to be confident through family interaction also. They can’t be afraid to share their own thoughts. Embolden them to share their perspective because it may bring something unique that others have not thought of. They also need to share talking time, not to impose their ideas on others, but to listen actively to what others have to contribute.
Children can learn to recognize verbal and non-verbal cues from other family members that will prove useful in school and business settings. Watching the way others shrug their shoulders, roll their eyes, or become agitated are useful tools to know when to continue to push, relax or change the topic being discussed to a later, more peaceful time.
Building a teamwork mindset and culture begins in a family and contributes to each child’s future success. Every attempt at collaboration helps your children understand and grow their ability to work with others the rest of their lives.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com