Are you still struggling with how to work from home free from distraction, whining children, “snack stealers,” email, phone calls and one hundred and one other interruptions?
Maybe, it is time for a new beginning ...
Set the stage. Attempt to set your office hours. Keep to your schedule and publicize it to others so they know when they can communicate with you and your children.
Get up, get dressed, make coffee and eat breakfast. If you are an “early riser,” use the time before your children get up to begin your work day. Tell your children they can play in their rooms or read their books, but they cannot come out of their rooms until 8 a.m. (set an alarm or timer.) so that you have time to work in the space you have already set up for your job.
A room where you can work undisturbed is ideal, but many of us do not have such luxury. Then, the dining room table or a card table that you have set up in a corner of the living room is where your children know you are working. If you do happen to be interrupted, by keeping a pad of paper beside your computer where you can jot down where you left off, you will be able to resume your work without the stress of wondering where you were.
If you talk to your children about how they can help themselves while you work, like getting up and getting dressed like they would if they were going to school, that will be a great help. Older siblings can help the little ones with their morning routine.
When it is time for your break, it might be time to help your children practice their reading and math. It might be time for you to be teacher and set up learning videos which you watch with them so you know what they are learning. If you do not feel your children are learning or practicing what they need, find other videos on You Tube or ones suggested by your school.
There is nothing wrong with pencil and paper for practice either. Check in with your older children to make sure they are using this time to learn something new. Just as you need time to work, your children need time to learn. Due to the time they might have lost during the last quarter of the school year, I see nothing wrong with continuing a learning time during the summer so your children do not lose ground.
Take time to prepare and eat a proper lunch, a nutritious lunch for you and your children. While your children rest or read after lunch, it is time for you to get back to work. Your children need to understand that you continue to work like when you left the house to work.
See todaysparent.com/family/family-life/working-from-home-with-kids-coronavirus/ or inc.com/bill -murphy-jr/10-really-smart-quotes-about-working-from-home/html for additional help.
You are not working from home; you are at your home during a crisis trying to work. — Neil Webb
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com, and questions from parents are welcome.