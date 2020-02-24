Sharing their love of reading!
Vanessa Meza listens to the story of Rosa Parks, written by Brad Meltzer.

 Bobby Joe Smith photos For the Sahuarita Sun

Among the SUSD schools kicking off Love of Reading/Spirit Week was Nancy Burch's first-grade class on Feb. 17 at Copper View Elementary School.

With just the right face paint, Giovanna Sedgwick represents the panda bear in the book “Eats, Shoots and Leaves.”
Eithan Mireles portrays Thing One from “The Cat In The Hat,” by Dr. Seuss.
Copper View first-grade teacher Nancy Burch reads “I Am Rosa Parks,” by Brad Meltzer, to her students.
Beatriz Martinez dresses as Elizabeth Blackwell from the book “My Name is Not Isabella,” by Jennifer Fosberry.

