Plenty of talent!

Sharing their folklorico dance skills and colorful costumers on stage are, clockwise from left, kindergartner Ensley Jaseph, first-grader Kiersten Jaseph and first-grader Mackenzie Albrecht.

 Bobby Joe Smith photos For the Sahuarita Sun

From dancing, singing and cheerleading, to costumed characters, comedy and more, students at Wrightson Ridge School showed their moves, creativity and skills onstage at the Feb. 6 evening Talent Show at the school.

Fourth-graders Kendal Jones, at left, and Carmen Garcia enjoy themselves on stage as they announce each of the performances to the audience.
The Wrightson Ridge School roadrunner mascot and a dinosaur companion entertain the audience at the Talent Show.
Wrightson Ridge sixth-grader Danna Gonzalez sings during the Talent Show.
Second-grade vocalist Ashleigh Freeland, sporting a rainbow-colored ensemble, shares a song on stage.
First-grade folklorico dancer Mackenzie Albrecht displays skill, style and grace on stage.

