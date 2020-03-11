LOVE OF READING CONTEST WINNER
Wrightson Ridge third-graders in Ann Fullerton's gather with their teacher, at upper left, and SUPPORTING SUPER STUDENTS columnist and “Love of Reading” contest sponsor Bette Mroz, back row at center, to celebrate their winning the Love of Reading contest.

 Karen Walenga Sahuarita Sun

Ann Fullerton's third-grade class at Sahuarita Unified School District's Wrightson Ridge School took top honors in the third annual “Love of Reading” contest, sponsored by the Sahuarita Sun newspaper and the SUPPORTING SUPER STUDENTS weekly column, during the month of February. The class' winning entry in the contest, with a theme of The VERY, Very Best Book Ever, is “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate.

Wrightson Ridge third-grade teacher Ann Fullerton, holding a copy of “The One and Only Ivan,” receives a Love of Reading award certificate from SUPPORTING SUPER STUDENTS columnist Bette Mroz, a former teacher and principal. Students also received books from the visiting columnist.

