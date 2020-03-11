LOVE OF READING CONTEST WINNER

Ann Fullerton's third-grade class at Sahuarita Unified School District's Wrightson Ridge School took top honors in the third annual “Love of Reading” contest, sponsored by the Sahuarita Sun newspaper and the SUPPORTING SUPER STUDENTS weekly column, during the month of February. The class' winning entry in the contest, with a theme of The VERY, Very Best Book Ever, is “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate.
Most Popular
-
Sahuarita Police looking for shoplifting suspects
-
GVFD responds to small fire sparked by passing train
-
Trip to Taco Bell doesn't end well
-
DON'T FREAK OUT: That's the message as coronavirus enters Pima County
-
Donations, fundraisers helping SUSD keep meal debt to manageable levels
-
Fist bumps and peace signs: Churches aren't letting coronavirus worries bring them down
-
C'MON IN FOR ARRAY OF ART: Meet many Open Studios artists
-
Sahuarita woman falls for scam
-
Green Valley Connect: Making wise decisions about good hearing aids
-
Women’s tea features fashions by White Elephant
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.