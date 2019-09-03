Fifth-grade students from Sahuarita Unified School District schools performed on stage in front of a live audience on Aug. 24 as part of the JumpStart program. Now in its third year, the program is organized by members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools.

Fifth-graders are taught by professionals who play in the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, as well as college music ed students and community members, according to Samantha Witterstauter, Tri-M historian at Walden Grove.

After a little more than an hour of instruction, the students were brought on stage at the SUSD Auditorium where they played in front of parents and other program participants.

