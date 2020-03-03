As the weather starts getting cooler and the mornings start out darker and darker, it gets much harder to tell one child from another when they are seated in the bus. Yes, we do have lighting, but it is kept low so the bus driver can still see what is going on around him.
Most of the students start wearing “hoody” type shirts or jackets to stay warm on their way to school and, with the hoods up, it almost eliminates my ability to distinguish one from another, especially after they have gone by the driver and taken a seat.
On this particular day, it was what I call “Music Day.” All the students who are in the Band or Orchestra bring whatever instrument they play to school. All students are required to have it on the seat with them so I don’t have to worry about it being left on the bus, or worse, being damaged when it falls to the floor.
I had just left the last stop when I noticed a student standing up near the back of the bus. State law does not allow anyone to stand or move while the bus is in motion. I wasn’t able to see exactly if it was a boy or girl, so I got on the microphone and asked the student to “please sit down.”
After traveling several more blocks, I looked in the mirror and discovered the student was still standing. Once again I repeated my request that they “please sit down.” The other students who were seated in the area looked back to see who the “standing student” was, but realizing it wasn’t them, went back to what they were doing before.
By this time we were much closer to the school, and the businesses that we were going by lighted the bus interior much better. In checking the mirror once again to see if my standing student had done as I had asked, I burst out laughing. The student was sitting, but her cello sitting next to her wasn’t! I couldn't stop laughing!
Several students sitting near me asked “what’s so funny?” I had to make up a story that I had just remembered a really funny joke that someone had told me recently. I am pretty sure none of the students riding with me that day enjoyed the ride nearly as much as their driver!
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his eighth year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom”