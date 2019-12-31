The first day of school is truly an adventure for all. Bus drivers certainly feel the excitement when they pick up the kids at their bus stop. Usually the moms and grandmas waiting with their children are fighting back a few tears because their babies are about to enter kindergarten on what seems like such a big bus for such little people.
On this first day, my bus appeared to be loaded already, and as I pulled up to the last stop I could count eight more children to go. The average school bus can legally accommodate 84 students ... if there are three students to a seat. I did have a few more seats than that remaining, but I knew it would be somewhat tight.
Among the eight who were getting on was a beautiful little kindergartener girl I could see was not that sure about the situation. There were two girls and a boy sitting in the seat directly behind me and this very concerned little girl was delighted to see someone she knew sitting there. She stopped right there and was not about to proceed any farther.
I nicely suggested that there was a empty seat right behind the girl she wanted to sit with. A very timid but determined, “I wanna sit with her” was her only comment. I was a little frustrated because the students behind her couldn’t get by and they were letting me know of their frustration as well. I once more suggested she take another seat, and perhaps she would be able to sit with her friend on the way home.
She remained steadfast next to that seat she, but now big tears were running down her adorable face. I don’t know about you, but I cannot stand to see a little girl cry. Something inside just melts me down. I just had no choice. I would have to resolve this so she could sit with her friend.
I leaned over and asked the little boy sitting with the two girls in the seat behind me if he would please move to the seat right behind them, and he got big tears and shook his head no. He also wanted to sit with the same girl my little darling had chosen. My stress level moved up a notch.
I then asked the second girl sitting with the boy if she would mind moving to the seat across the aisle and back one row. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, she said she wouldn’t mind.
I helped her with her backpack, she went over and sat in the other seat and, all of a sudden, I saw tears dry up and smiles appear. (I am pretty sure the biggest one was on the bus driver.)
Happy endings have always been my favorite!
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his seventh year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom.”